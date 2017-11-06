CHURCH HILL - William Curtis Blizzard, 86, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Asbury Place at Kingsport following a period of declining health.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Terry Mellons officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should meet at the funeral home at 10:30 am to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Sullivan, Mark Sandidge, Howard Lloyd, Larry Hill, Terry Mellons and Tommy Lloyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Clarence Greear, Jake Trent, David Trent, Jack McGinnis, Harvey Bland and Elmo Allen.