CHURCH HILL - Timmy Lee Wallen, 56, of Church Hill passed away on November 1, 2017 following a brief illness.

A visitation will be held Monday November 6, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 PM with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh and Chaplain Glenn Lovell officiating. A graveside service will be held Tuesday November 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Jones Cemetery.

