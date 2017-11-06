STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Thomas Lee Rasnic age 76 of Stickleyville, VA was born Thursday, September 4, 1941 in Stickleyville, VA and passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.

Tom graduated from Pennington High School at the age of 16. He then started college at East Tennessee State University “ETSU” where he played football until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Tom Served two years and was honorably discharged in 1961. Tom returned to ETSU for two additional years and then continued his education at the University of Tennessee School of Law, where he graduated in 1967.

Tom was a licensed attorney in both Tennessee and Virginia. His first job as an attorney was with the U.S. Department of Labor as a trial lawyer. Tom was practicing law on both the state and federal levels. He had practiced law for over 50 years and was an active attorney at the time of his death. Tom loved the outdoors and fishing but most of all hunting with his bird dogs out west in the north woods of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Leanna Marie Rasnic, parents Ewin Rhea and Thelma (Winchester) Rasnic, infant sister Carolyn Rasnic and a brother Carl Ervin Rasnic.

Tom is survived by his wife Gailya Kilgore Rasnic of the home, two sons James Eugene Rasnic and wife, Katherine of Bristol and Timothy Lee Rasnic and wife, Jackie of Stickleyville, VA, four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and seven step-greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers Don Tyler Rasnic, Rhea Jackson Rasnic, Rhea Scott Rasnic and one sister Lana Kay Ball, several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A “Gathering for Tom” will be held Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the Stickleyville School. Military rites will be conducted by Local VFW Post and the Army National Guard Honors Team at 2:00 PM with Rev. Lane Pennington to conduct the service. Family and friends are invited to speak on Tom’s behalf.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Leanna Marie Rasnic Scholarship, Mt. Empire Community College Foundation at 3441 Mountain Empire Rd. Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.

