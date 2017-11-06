KINGSPORT - Bobby Larry Smith, 79, of Kingsport, passed away early Sunday morning (November 6, 2017) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Nickelsville, Virginia and had lived the majority of his life in Kingsport. Mr. Smith had been a member of Vermont United Methodist Church since 2001. Larry loved watching sports and especially attending his grandchildren’s ballgames. He truly loved Los Angeles Dodgers and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He also loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Flo Smith; brothers, Frank Smith and wife, Ethel and Fred Smith and wife, Betty.

Larry Smith is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Smith; sons, Kirk Smith and wife, Trish, Wendell Smith and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Phillip Smith, Taylor Smith, Kelsey Smith, Madison (Hunter) Hart, and Makenna Smith; great granddaughter, Nora Hart; a sister-in-law, Anna Ruth Falin; brothers-in-law, George Isaacs, Ray Isaacs, and Wayland Isaacs along with his nieces and nephews, Danny Smith, Dinah Carter, Greg Smith, and Donna Vaughn.

Calling hours will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday (November 7, 2017) at Scott County Funeral Home or friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday (November 7, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeremy McMillan, officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda Isaacs.

A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday (November 8, 2017) at 11 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery with Phillip Smith, Neil Bussell, Greg Smith, Danny Smith, Greg Carter, and Hunter Hart serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Vaughn, Bob Begley, Lewis Willingham, Rev. Homer Roller, and Jerry Weber.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vermont UMC General Fund, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Smith family.