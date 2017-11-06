KINGSPORT - Janet Ford, 74, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning November 6, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. She retired from Holston Valley Hospital with over 20 years of service. She loved to spend time with her granddaughters and great-granddaughter. She was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Ford; parents, Everette and Pauline Crusenberry; brother, Sherman Crusenberry.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele Ford Arnold; son, Michael Ford and wife Stephanie; granddaughters, Ashley Arnold Buckner and husband Philip and Carley Arnold; great granddaughter, Annabelle Rose Buckner; sisters, Loretta Bain, Wanda Buchannon and husband Gary, Linda Seabolt and husband, Jerry; brother, Sherman Cruzenberry and wife Karen; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday November 8, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Hensley officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday November 9, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Otis Phillips, Gary Buchannon, Andy Wolfe, Billy Dixon, Jimmy Dixon and Stanley Ford. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com



Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Ford family.