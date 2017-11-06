BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jack Marion Stamper, Sr., age 83, of Big Stone Gap, passed peacefully in his sleep Sunday, November 5, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Wise County, Virginia where he lived most of his life. Jack worked many years at Miele, Goss, & Dexter Corporation and at Westmoreland Coal Company. For many years, he enjoyed socializing with friends during breakfast at Black Diamond and McDonald’s, but his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Pauline Stamper, a sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Bob Messer, and a nephew, David Messer.

Jack leaves cherished memories to his wife of 63 years, Catherine Morrison Stamper, three children, daughter Sharon Chandler and husband Rick of Big Stone Gap, son, Jack Stamper, Jr. and wife Jayne of Big Stone Gap, and daughter, Wendy Stamper of Plano, Texas. He will be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren, Derrick Stamper and wife Shenna of Havre, Montana, Jon Stamper and wife Amber of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jamie Chandler Spears and husband Josh of Richmond, Virginia, Chris Stamper of Chicago, Illinois, Laura Stamper and Mike VanDerwerker of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Skylar Greenman of Plano, Texas. He will also be fondly remembered by his four great-grandchildren, Maddison and Elijah Stamper of Havre, Montana, and Patience and Danny Stamper of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Garrett Lee officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday, November, 10, 2017, at 10:30am at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should meet at Gilliam Funeral Home at 10:00am to go in procession.

Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s honor to: Alzheimer’s Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Jack Stamper, Sr.

You may go online to view the obituary at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.