Gloria Ann Clark

She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Appalachia, VA, where she served as Head Usher, Recording and Finance Secretary, member of Praise Up Choir, member of the kitchen committee and Caring Hearts Ministry. Gloria served for years as a member of the Community Choir known as the Evangelistic Choralaires and also their Choir Director. She was an active member of the Professional Tri Cities Legal Support Staff Organization. Gloria was known as an avid walker/runner in her community and in the surrounding towns. She was a survivor of breast cancer for over 5 years and participated in many walks and runs to help support the cause for all those fighting this disease.

She worked 26 years as a Paralegal Secretary for the Attorney General’s Office out of the Big Stone Gap office of Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. For a short period of time Gloria was employed by Hospice Care in Big Stone Gap and for the Anderson Law Firm in Kingsport, TN. In February 2014, she was again employed by the Department of Mines Minerals and Energy as a Hearings Coordinator until present.

Gloria leaves to mourn: her two sons, Nekia Clark, Big Stone Gap, VA, and Derrick Clark, Big Stone Gap, VA and a loving fiancé, Melvin Drumgoole of Kingsport, TN. Also surviving her are brother, Jonathan (Pat) Clark, Appalachia, VA, and her sisters, Betty (Thomas) Jones, Big Stone Gap, VA, Carolyn (George) Smith, Kingsport, TN, and Janet Robinson, Kingsport, TN. She leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Kalea Clark, ETSU, Johnson City, TN, Dominic Clark and Jayce Clark, Big Stone Gap, VA and Jakari of Lisbon Falls, Maine. She leaves a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Gilliam Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Gilliam Funeral Home at 12:00 noon with Elder Carolyn Smith and Rev. Sandra Jones officiating. Graveside services will follow in Oak View Cemetery in Big Stone Gap. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clark family.