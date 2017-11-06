George David Horton (G.D.) went to be with the Lord on November 5th, 2017.

He was born on September 19th, 1937. George (G.D.) was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, billiards and bowling. He especially enjoyed training and hunting with his dogs by his side.

He was born and raised in Eastern Tennessee where he met his wife of 61 years, Patsy Jane Horton (Gilbert). He and his family moved to Chicago, Illinois as a young man where he worked for RR Donnelly for over 30 years. He retired at the age of 55. He and his wife then returned to the Kingsport area.

George is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Jane Horton (Gilbert), his daughter Patricia Davis (Horton), his son Rodney Horton and his wife Terri, his sister Evelyn Trent (Horton), his grandsons Jason and Eric and his granddaughter Jayden. He is preceded in death by his mother Madgie Martin and his sister Anna Mae Puckett (Horton).

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, 2017, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Burial will follow in Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

A very special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at the Village of Allendale and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.