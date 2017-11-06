KINGSPORT – David L. Davenport, 77, of Kingsport entered into Heaven early Saturday morning November 4, 2017 at his home following a lengthy illness.

The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday November 6, 2017 at West View Baptist Church, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 pm at the church with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Music will be provided by Carl Seaver. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday November 7, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be John Cottle and J.C. Bell.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Christopher Neglia and staff of Suncrest Hospice, HMG Extenvisit Clinic for their loving care given to David.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to West View Baptist Church, 1037 Fairview, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Davenport family.