BriAnna Sandra Cowden, age 22, passed away at 2:10 pm Friday, November 3, 2017 at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born Monday, April 24, 1995 and was a lifelong resident of Lee County, VA.

BriAnna was a 2013 graduate of Lee High School and went on to graduate from Berea College in 2017 with a Bachelors degree in Family and Child Development. BriAnna was a Lead Teacher at Childcare Network. She was an active member of the River of Life Foursquare Church in Berea, KY.

BriAnna was preceded in death by her father Henry Cowden, a brother Troy Willis, grandmother Anna Mae Cowden and other beloved family.

She is survived by her mother Sandra “Sandy” Cowden; brothers Mike Willis and wife, Crystal, their daughter Chloe; Tom Cowden and wife, Casey, their children Stacy, Jason and Jasmine. Aunts and uncles: Kathrine “Kitten” and Eddie Johnston and family; Pam and Mark Via and family, Jane Ross and Ben Bell and family; Freal “Skip” and Kim Frazier and family; Jim Frazier and family, Glenda and Don Thomas and family, Lucy and Bill Carter and family and Linda Cowden and family. BriAnna will also be forever remembered by her numerous cousins, extended family and dear friends.

BriAnna will be remembered as a bright shining light of her faith. She was a vibrant soul that touched so many lives.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Jonesville, VA with Rev. Tim Lawson officiating and Rev. Charles Roberts to perform the eulogy. Burial will follow at the Russell Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville, VA. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon Tuesday until the time of the service.

