CHURCH HILL - Timmy Lee Wallen, 56, of Church Hill passed away on November 1, 2017 following a brief illness.

He spent most of his life in Hawkins County and attended Bradshaw Chapel Church. He enjoyed woodworking, sawmills and was a mechanic.

He was preceded by his father, Ed Wallen and brothers, Jimmy Wallen, Gary Wallen and Franklin Wallen.

Survivors include his mother, Virgie Wallen; brothers, Hugh (Kaye) Wallen, Larry Wallen, David “Cotton” (Darlene) Wallen, Jerry (Pat) Wallen; sister Audrey Elswick; nephew Josh Davidson; niece Heather Davidson; special nephews Jimmy, Matt and Wallen.

A visitation will be held Monday November 6, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 PM with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh and Chaplain Glenn Lovell officiating. A graveside service will be held Tuesday November 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Jones Cemetery.

Tri-Cities Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wallen family.