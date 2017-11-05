KINGSPORT - Thomas “June” Frazier, Jr. fought the good fight and finally found his way to his eternal home on Saturday November 4, 2017 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, at his home of 41 years in the Orebank community. He is celebrating this day with Jesus and reuniting with family and friends who journeyed before him.

The son of Tom and Juanita Frazier, Tom was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, and was he proud to have grown up in the Wildcat. Being good with humor and having a knack for storytelling, he loved to share his adventurous youth with others. At age 19, he joined the U.S. Army and became a member of the 503rd Military Police Company. He served October 15, 1959 to January 30, 1962 with two years of overseas duty in Germany. He was employed by Eastman Chemical Company in 1965 and retired after 30 years of employment in 1995. Half of that time was spent in the Tenite division and the remaining 15 years was spent in Polymers - building 270.

Tom, a humble and simple man, was friendly and kind. He believed in fairness and felt that every person deserved a shot at a good life. Tom knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Though it had been a good while since others looked for him at Sunday worship, he was a praying man and trusted in the Lord’s promises – always making certain to thank the Lord for another day. Tom found joy in listening to music, enjoying and finding comfort in old-school country music and age-old gospel. He was blessed with a good singing voice and tended to sing around the house. Without a doubt, he has now taken his place in Heaven’s Choir.

In addition to the love he felt for his children and grandchildren, other points of pride could be found in the activities he enjoyed. He was gifted at billiards, a master in his day, but you would never hear him say it, preferring to quietly run the show. He was good with a bow, a hobby he shared with his son, and participated in tournaments in his earlier years. He was great at slingshot, a skill he developed in his youth.

Tom will be remembered as a thankful and forgiving man. He was quick to lend a hand where needed, a sweet soul who found it easy to find joy in the good fortune of others while finding contentment in the fulfillment of his own basic needs. He was the kind of man who understood the joy found in life’s simple pleasures like gathering with the family, going for a long drive, sharing a burger with a friend, or just hanging out with your best dog. He was a man who had an arsenal of clever jokes at the ready, seemingly fitting for any circumstance.

He will be remembered as a loving father, a loving grandfather, and a good neighbor. He will be missed by many. His spirit will be carried on by his family and friends and all who were blessed to know him.

Daddy, Papaw, we will miss you until we see you again. We will be careful and hopeful not to get our eyes put out. “Get ‘em up Scout!”

He reunites with Heaven with his parents Tom and Juanita Frazier, sister Nina Bogan and husband Carlye, sister Helen Coomer, brother-in-law Herbert Gibson, and son-in-law J.M. Baker.

Left to carry on his spirit are Patti Baker, Regina Jones and husband Wayne, Deanna Kimball, Shane Frazier and wife Ann Marie; Jackie Fannon and husband Mark, Jimmy Morris and wife Lisa; grandchildren Aubrey Baker, Maria Baker, Sophia Baker Taylor and husband Sam, Chelsea Daugherty, Dalton Kimball, Aiden Sluss, Travis Fannon, and wife Megan, and Lucas Fannon; his sisters Barbara Wilson and Laura Gibson; his brothers Charles Frazier and wife Toby, Jonny Frazier and wife Doris, and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2017.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Kingsport Animal Shelter or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Frazier family.