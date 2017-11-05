KINGSPORT - Robert H. Mayo 70, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Wexford House after an unexpected illness.

He was born in Surgoinsville and had lived in Kingsport and surrounding area most of his life.

Robert graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and served in the U. S. Army. He owned and operated furniture and antique stores in several locations in and around Kingsport.

Robert enjoyed collecting guns, antiques and automobiles. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Robert was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert John Mayo; parents, John and Grace Leeper Mayo; brothers, Jimmy Mayo and Johnny Mayo.

Surviving are his fiancé, Murrel “Pearl” Walsh; children, Patricia Flores-Mejia and husband, Joaquin, Robert “Tiger” Mayo and Sandy Williams and husband, Hal; grandchildren, Tyler Roberts, Aaron Mayo, Matthew Roberts and wife, Valene, Daniel Roberts, Michaela Roberts, Josie Bland, Trystianna Clark, Katelyn Williams and Chrystin Mayo; great grandchildren, Malloy, Carver and two on the way; special niece, Amber, Sarai and Elisabeth Roberts; mother of his children, Gwenda Mitchell and husband, Doug and several cousins.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 5 -7 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ellis Roberson and Minister Mitch Roberts officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society by visiting www.humanesociety.org/Donate‎.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center, Dr. Marta Wyatt and the nurses of Wexford House and to the nurses of Wellmont Hospice for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Robert Mayo and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.