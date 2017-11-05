Richard David (Dayton) Williams, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Richard (Dick) Williams, 74, went home to be with the Lord and family Friday November 3rd at his home after a lengthy illness.

Richard was the son of Virgil and Catherine Williams, who preceded him in death. He lived around Fall Branch for most of his life. Richard was honored to serve in the Navy for over 10 years, and very honored to have been a Navy Seal. He was also proud to have been a Washington Co. Deputy/Detective, as well as an over the road/local truck driver. Richard was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church, and was very strong in his faith.

In addition to his parents, Virgil and Catherine, he was preceded in death by his sister: Joyce Dotson, and a special brother-in-law: Preston Hayes.

Surviving include, his wife: Kathy, 3 sons and daughter-in-law: Jeffery, Ricky and Rossana, and Gregory. 3 daughters and son-in-law: Tammie, Kristina and Tim, and Jenny. 1 granddaughter: Courtney. 6 grandsons: T.J, Joshua, Zachary, Brendan, Laird, and Landon. His sister Sylvia, brother and sister-in-law: Wilmer and Sandy,as well as numerous aunts, uncle, and cousins. Special mentions: ex-wife Carol, who he was married to for 20 years. All his Rook-brothers, he loved and enjoyed “beating” every one of them. His game secrets are with him in Heaven.

It was Richard's choice to donate his body to James H Quillen Research in hopes of helping others.

Per his wishes, we will be having memorial services at Lovelace Baptist Church on Saturday November 11th from 4-5pm. Memorial contributions can be given to Lovelace Baptist Church 987 Ryan Rd. Fall Branch, TN 37656.

