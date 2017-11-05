KINGSPORT - Rev. Leighton C. Roberts went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 at North Kingsport Church of God from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dennis McGuire and Rev. Allen Jervey, officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara Gardener and Ralph Gamble Trio.

A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dale Roberts, Larry Harkleroad, Scotty Harkleroad, Nathan Harkleroad, Daimyan Neal, Michael Rhoton, Gurnee Barrett IV, Travis Hager. Honorary pallbearers will be Dacoda Harkleroad, Raby Rankin, Hobart Bradshaw, Paul Kindle, and James Morehead.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Roberts family.