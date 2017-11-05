ROGERSVILLE - R. Scott McCoy, age 55 of Rogersville, passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 6, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 6, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Steve McKinney officiating.

