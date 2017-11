KINGSPORT - Mary E. Depew, 88 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. George Winegar and Rev. Robert Fletcher officiating. The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the graveside at 10:45 am.

Pallbearers will be Marty Stapleton, Damon Depew, Vince Salyer, John Depew and Brian Kanipe.