KINGSPORT - Loyd Williams, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Indian Path Medical Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and had graduated from Ketron High School. He had been employed at Eastman Chemical Company. Loyd loved Tennessee football and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Pauline Williams; sister, Geniva Snapp; and brother, Eddie W. Williams.

Loyd is survived by his sister, Carolyn Hamilton; special dog, Button; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Gomer Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Loyd Williams.