KINGSPORT - Addie Eileen Peters, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening (November 3, 2017) at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

She grew up in the Carters Valley Community and attended Valley View School. Mrs. Peters began her working career at J. Fred Johnson’s Department Store, then worked at Millers Department Store, and eventually retiring from Parks-Belk as a Department Manager. She loved to crochet, read books, and was especially a wonderful cook. Eileen was a long time member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Peters and a half-brother, Edd Morris.

Eileen Peters is survived by her sons, Conley Peters, Anthony Peters and wife, Sharon, Michael Peters and Stuart Mitchell; grandsons, Sean Peters and Alex Peters; a sister, Helen Christian along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (November 8, 2017) from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. A graveside service will follow the visitation on Wednesday (November 8, 2017) at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Phil Whittemore, officiating. Members of Bloomingdale Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Alex Peters, Sean Peters and Rufus Murray will serve as an honorary pallbearers. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Peters family.