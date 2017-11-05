KINGSPORT – Charles Lee Hommel, Sr., 87 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 2, 2017. He was born in Sullivan County on March 3, 1930. Charles was a member of Gravelly Baptist Church and faithful to the Lord and the church. He was a supervisor for Arcata Graphics, retiring after 39 years of service.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Pastor David Salley and Pastor Randy Hommel officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Bennett.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Millard Porter and Rev. Joe Hill officiating. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Hommel, Joshua Hommel, Chad Hommel, Bobby Kindle, Tim Casteel, Jeff Hommel, Steve Kindle and Jimmy Kindle. Honorary pallbearers will be Brady Webb and Easton Castle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravelly Baptist Church, Building Fund, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Hommel family.