William Frazier Presnell

KINGSPORT – William “Bud” Frazier Presnell, 87, of Kingsport, departed this life peacefully at the VA Mountain Home Community Life Center with his family by his side on November 4, 2017.

He was born in Bartley, West Virginia, son of Robert Allen Presnell and Ola Nanna Stout Presnell. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sarah Ellen Whitt-Presnell and his brothers Carl Daniel Presnell and Earl EugenePresnell.

As a young man he joined the Army and served during World War II in the 11th Airborne Division as a Paratrooper. He was a loving husband and Father whose greatest joy in life was his family. He was a man of faith, attending Celebration Church. His legacy lives on in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He’s reunited now in heaven with “Mother” the love of his life for more than 60 years.

Survivors include his two daughters, Diana Presnell of Kingsport and Mary Steadman (Steven “Corkie”) of Blountville, three sons William “Jack” Presnell Jr.(Yvonne) of Church Hill, Robert “Randy” Presnell (Linda) of Livonia, Mich., James “Skip” Presnell (Donna) of Canton, Mich. 12 grandchildren, Chad Presnell (Rachel) of Orlando, Florida, Craig Adkins-Presnell (Sarah) of Church Hill, Michele Presnell-Swanson (Derek) of Detroit, Mich., Amy Whitworth-Presnell of Kingsport, Robert Presnell (Violet) of Farmington, Mich., Shawn Presnell (Stephanie) of Canton, Mich., Rachel Presnell-Head (Junior) of Church Hill, Melissa Presnell of Canton, Mich., Sarah Alessandrini (Rob) of Royal Oak, Mich., Christopher Steadman of Johnson City, Emily Presnell-Lee (Asher) of Bristol, Madison Presnell-Ramey (Blake) of Church Hill; 19 great grandchildren, Gage and Chase Presnell, Brittany and Tanner Whitworth, Hailey Weeks, Chloe Adkins, Felix and Scout Swanson, Brian, Gabe, Jackson and Caleb Head and Emily Hawkins, Kyla Presnell, Tristan Presnell, Sophie, Max and Evelyn Alessandrini, Niko and Levi Presnell. 2 great great grandchildren, Peyton and Kylie Shepard

The family would like to extend special thanks to family and friends for their continued prayers and support during this time. In addition, they would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and support staff at James H. Quillen Veterans Hospital and the Veteran’s Community Life Center in Johnson City for the care they provided over the last years. In addition, the family wishes to thank Amy Vandergriff, Keri Lapierre, Brielle Hale, April Johnson and Mason Kechter for their loving care and support, and the joy they brought to Dad and our family over the last many years.

The Family of William Frazier Presnell will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 at the East Tennessee Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor James Moore (nephew) officiating.

A military graveside service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery with honors by the American Legion Color Guard 3-265

Pallbearers include Chad Presnell, Shawn Presnell, Christopher Steadman, Junior Head, Blake Ramey and Asher Lee

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to “Darrell’s Dream” Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park, c/o 477 Steadman Road, Blountville, TN 37617.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William Frazier Presnell.