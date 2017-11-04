CHURCH HILL - William Curtis Blizzard, 86, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Asbury Place at Kingsport following a period of declining health.

Born in Hawkins County, TN on July 26, 1931, a son of the late Claude Russell and Georgia Bradshaw Blizzard, he had resided in this area his entire life. Curtis was a 1949 graduate of Church Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed as a carrier by the USPS in Church Hill for over 32 years. Curtis also operated the family farm for most of his life. He was saved in 1942 with Rev. Bill Light at Old Grange Hall Church before it was destroyed by lightning. Curtis attended Grange Hall Methodist Church for over 50 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Margaret Blizzard Johnson.

Curtis is survived by his several first and second cousins, his cat, Buddy, and special caregiver, Kelly Sullivan.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should meet at the funeral home at 10:30 am to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Sullivan, Mark Sandidge, Howard Lloyd, Larry Hill, Terry Mellons and Tommy Lloyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Clarence Greear, Jake Trent, David Trent, Jack McGinnis, Harvey Bland and Elmo Allen.

