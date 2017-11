Thomas Rasnic, age 76, of the Stickleyville Community, passed away on Saturday, November 4, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.

A complete obituary will be available soon as well as details regarding the "Gathering for Tom" to be held next weekend at the Stickleyville Community Center.

