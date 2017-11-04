KINGSPORT - Rev. Leighton C. Roberts went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Abingdon, Virginia in 1933 and went on to meet his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Burchette Roberts at Blountville High School. Mr. Roberts was a sergeant in the G.A.C. with the United States Marine Corps. Following the military, he retired from Eastman Kodak in 1987. Following retirement, he took employment at Cox Ford Tractor. He went on to build and pastor Blountville Church of God for 29 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming.

Leighton was preceded in death by his father, Hobart Roberts; mother, Nannie Bell Dollinger Roberts; sister, Bonnie Terry.

In addition to his loving wife of 65 years, Rev. Leighton Roberts is survived by his children, Leighton B. Roberts and wife, Marie, Pam Harkleroad and husband, Larry, and Dale Roberts; a sister, Sarah Leonard; a brother, Luther Roberts; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 at North Kingsport Church of God from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dennis McGuire and Rev. Allen Jervey, officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara Gardener and Ralph Gamble Trio.

A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dale Roberts, Larry Harkleroad, Scotty Harkleroad, Nathan Harkleroad, Daimyan Neal, Michael Rhoton, Gurnee Barrett IV, Travis Hager. Honorary pallbearers will be Dacoda Harkleroad, Raby Rankin, Hobart Bradshaw, Paul Kindle, and James Morehead.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Roberts family.