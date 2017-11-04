ROGERSVILLE - R. Scott McCoy, age 55 of Rogersville, passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was employed with International Card and Label also Mundet with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Kincaid United Methodist Church and attended Big Creek Baptist Church over the last 1 1/2 years. Scott was a devoted fan of the Tennessee Vols and the Dallas Cowboys. Attending the Vols games with his wife and friends was something he truly loved. The absolute light of his life was his granddaughter Greer who he loved so dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ann Shanks McCoy; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Bertha Shanks; paternal grandparents, George and Retha McCoy; father-in-law, Edward Rimer; brother-in-law, Henry Clay Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Rimer McCoy; daughter, Madonna Lin Banks and husband, Steven; granddaughter, Greer Banks all of Rogersville; sister, Kathy Williams of Surgoinsville; niece, Marlena Snapp and husband, Charles of Surgoinsville; nephew, Jordon Clay Davis; great-niece, Maggie Ann Snapp; mother-in-law, Louise Ward Rimer; sister-in-law, Sheila Davis both of Rogersville; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 6, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 6, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Steve McKinney officiating.

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the McCoy family.