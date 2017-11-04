Okey Frazier

He was born in Princeton, WV on December 12, 1917. He went to Athens High School where he played football and worked on his family’s 97 acre farm. He relocated to Kingsport and earned his diploma from Lynn View High School. He began his career at Eastman Kodak prior to being drafted in 1943 by the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea during World War II and discharged as Master Sgt. in 1946. Okey continued his 40 year career with Eastman and retired as a Shift Foreman in the Power Services Division in refrigeration in 1982. He was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed spending his retirement years being active in homebound ministry and being part of the church’s heating and air conditioning committee. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 3 and member at large of Veterans of Foreign War Post 15044.

Okey was the last surviving member of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lelia Frazier; his brothers, Loyd, Harry, Ray, and his sister, Helen Grogg; his beloved wife of 56 years, Leonis Stair Frazier; and son-in-law, Ray Laughters.

He is survived by his son, Myron Frazier; twin daughters, Judy Sanders and husband, Gary, and Jan Laughters, all of Kingsport; two grandchildren, Jeff Laughters of Bluff City, TN, and Shelby Laughters of Kingsport, who were very special to him; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and sister-in-law, Juanita Frazier Long of Kingsport.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Wellmont Hospice, Advanced Home Care, Nia Conlon and Judy Gayle Love for the excellent care they gave him the last few months. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 5-7:00 p.m at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, c/o Bridging Generations, 200 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

