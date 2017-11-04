KINGSPORT - Mabel Burris Hale, 94, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord peacefully at her residence with her loving family and caregivers by her side on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

She was born in Grayson County, VA on November 5, 1922 to the late, Rev. Lee Mitchell Burris and Ida Lee Burris.

Because her father was a Methodist minister, the family moved often. She graduated from Blountville High School and Hiwassee College.

She began her professional career as a teacher in Giles County, VA. During WW II she worked for a ship building company that constructed Victory ships in Baltimore, MD. After the war, she and her husband, Chapman relocated back to Giles County and then eventually moved to Bristol, TN and later to Kingsport, TN.

Mabel had many interests including; the Garden Club, Girl Scouts, Bridge Club, volunteering for “Meals on Wheels” and most notably, tending to her husband and children.

Mrs. Hale was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church where she served on the Altar Guild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Annabelle Looney and Irene Morrell; brothers, L.M. Burris, George Wingo Burris and Graham Lee Burris.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of seventy-two years, Chapman M. Hale; daughter, Susan Hale of Dade City, FL; son, David Hale of Madison, AL. The family will miss her greatly.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home TN with Rev. Joe Green officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mabel’s honor be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family extends a special thank you to the Asbury at Home caregivers and to Amedisys Hospice for their dedicated and loving service to Mabel and her family.

The care of Mabel Burris Hale and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.