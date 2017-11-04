Linda Preston

Her siblings were Barbara Eloise Preston (deceased) and Edwin Thornton Preston, Jr. Linda grew up in the very pleasant, small East Tennessee town of Kingsport and was educated in the Kingsport public schools. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School after which she studied for a year in Boston at the Katherine Gibbs school. She worked as an office assistant in private business after graduation before beginning work for Eastern Airlines as a flight attendant. In her twenty-seven years with Eastern, she traveled extensively thoroughout the United States. Following her years at Eastern Airlines, she began work at the Roswell Animal Hospital in Roswell, GA where her innate love of animals grew with her job as office manager. There she, the softhearted person who took in many strays, gave a loving home to numerous dogs and cats over the years. She never considered this a burden even if the deamnds of such an avocation were sometimes quite challenging. Linda, a cheerful and happy person, made abiding friendships from her school years in Kingsport to her time in Charlotte, North Carolina during her job with Eastern Airlines. When the Eastern Airlines head-quarters moved to Atlanta she settled in Marietta, Georgia again making many friends who have remained close throughout her life. After retiring from Eastern Airlines with the travel bug behind her, Linda made her work and social life in the Marietta, Georgia area until 2015 when she moved to North Caroline to be close to her Chapel Hill family.

This September she fell, broke a hip and was hospitalized. Following the injury her health declined rapidly and she passed away October 9, 2017. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Ed and Nancy Preston, their three children, Sarah Preston (Chapel Hill), Anne P. Waltz (Wilmington, NC), R.J. Sims Preston and wife Olympia Stone (Chapel Hill, her grand nieces, Rebekah Ketcham, Charlotte Waltz, Olympia Preston and grand nephews, Colby and Theodore Preston, the children of Barbara and Hank Bahmer, nieces Susan Strand (Washington, D.C.), Kathy Mullen (Naples, FL), and nephews Bob Bahmer (Daytona Beach, FL), Richard Bahmer and wife Janet (Fredericksburg, VA), and many Bahmer grand nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.