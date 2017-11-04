GATE CITY, VA - Linda Darlene Dean, 62, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2017 at her residence.

She was born in Garmisch, Germany on November 27, 1954 to Rev. Ralph Rouse and the late Verna Odom Rouse.

In addition to her mother, her grandparents, Bessie and James Odom; sister, Juanita Rouse; brother, Larry Rouse preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Opie Dean, Gate City, VA; daughter, Bethany Nicole Burroughs, Gate City, VA; brother, Windfred Vaughn and wife, Vickie, Barnsville, GA; sisters, Susan Rouse, CT, Debbie Goodrich and husband, Ivan, Pembroke, GA; nieces and nephews, Thomas Goodrich, Cody Goodrich, Rachel Goodrich, Jennifer Vaughn, Chrissy Vaughn, and Tyler Rouse.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00p.m., Monday, November 6, 2017 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home.

An online guest registry is available for the Dean family at www. gatecityfunerals.com

