Edward E. Wilson

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Moore Wilson, Maude Pritchard Wilson and infant brother, James Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Anne Abercrombie Wilson; children, Edward E. (Ward) Wilson, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Wilson, Huntsville, Alabama, Joseph (Joe) Fields Wilson, Memphis, Tennessee and Eleanor (Ellie) Wilson Whitesell and William Whitesell, Knoxville; Grandchildren, Hunter Wilson, Anne Louise Wilson, Sally Whitesell and John Whitesell; Brother, Thomas Rhea Wilson, Nashville and Sister, Sara Wilson Clapp, Knoxville; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Ed was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 3rd, 1940. He graduated from Young High School in 1957, The University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1960 and a J.D. Degree in 1963. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was an Assistant United States Attorney in Knoxville, Tennessee and an Assistant District Attorney for Knox and Sullivan Counties and practiced law in Knoxville and Elizabethton, Tennessee for several years. He retired from the Office of the District Attorney in Sullivan County, Tennessee in 2006.

Ed was a proud member of St. John's Cathedral. He refereed high school football games in East Tennessee and was an Official Statistician for the University of Tennessee, working in the press box in Neyland Stadium for many years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 11th at St. John's Cathedral, 413 West Cumberland Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee with The Very Reverend John Ross as the Celebrant. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A family internment will take place at St. John's prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Cathedral, P.O. Box 153, Knoxville, TN 37901.

