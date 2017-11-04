KINGSPORT - Donnie Mack Hite, 77, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Donnie was born in Kingsport, TN to Flemings and Carlie Hite. He attended Sullivan West High School. After school he joined the Army. Donnie was retired from Eastman where he worked for 35 years as a mechanic. He was a member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Mae Hite; daughter, Debra Goins; parents, Flemings and Carlie Hite; brothers, Flemings Hite Jr, Obalee Hite, Fostine Hite, Billy Paul Hite, James Hite; sisters, Glenna Bailey, Margaret Hite, and Mildred Hite.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Cheyenne Goins; step son, Junior and Jamie Cox; step daughter, Janet McCray and husband Richard; great grandchildren, Mia, and Elijah.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday November 6th at Trinity Memorial.

Services will be conducted at 6pm with Pastor Lester Morelock officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.