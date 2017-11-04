KINGSPORT – David L. Davenport, 77, of Kingsport entered into Heaven early Saturday morning November 4, 2017 at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Kingsport where he had lived the majority of his life. David retired from the Mead Corporation with over 25 years of service. He was a car enthusiast. David loved to hunt, fish and go camping. He belonged to the Gravely Ruritan Club. David was a very active member of West View Baptist Church for many years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sonja Davenport; his parents, David Royce Davenport and Lucille Broadwater Davenport.

He is survived by his loving wife Sue Edwards Davenport; children, David R. Davenport, Kimberly Davenport Flanary and husband Scott; grandchildren, Ashley Westbrooks and husband Cody, Aiden Flanary; great grandsons, Mason and Oliver Westbrooks; step-children, Michael Edwards and wife Sherry, Richard Edwards and wife Marcy, Debra Cook and husband Mike; step grandchildren, Jeremy Edwards, Brianna Edwards, Richie Edwards, Dustin Cook and wife Stacie; step great granddaughters, Caroline and Madeline Cook; brother-in-law, Bobby Brooks and wife Kathy.

The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday November 6, 2017 at West View Baptist Church, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 pm at the church with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Music will be provided by Carl Seaver. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday November 7, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be John Cottle and J.C. Bell.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Christopher Neglia and staff of Suncrest Hospice, HMG Extenvisit Clinic for their loving care given to David.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to West View Baptist Church, 1037 Fairview, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Davenport family.