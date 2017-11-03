William Kyle Stone

He was of the Lost Mountain Community and served in the U. S. military. He worked for CSX for 37 years. He was a lifelong beef cattle farmer and was a very proud husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruby Stone; and three brothers, Winfred Dale, Lawrence Steve, and Wilfred Stone.

Survivors Include: His Wife of 51 years: Rita Stone; One Son: Christopher Michael Stone and wife, Katherine of Greeneville, Tennessee; One Daughter: Regina Lee Stone of Fall Branch, Tennessee; One Sister: Elizabeth Meade of Sevierville, Tennessee; Three Granddaughters: Savannah Broyles of Fall Branch, Tennessee, Alexandra and Riley Stone of Greeneville, Tennessee; Several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ma and Pa Stone Family Cemetery, Ramey Flats Section, Clintwood, Virginia. Tarncy Mullins will officiate. The family requests for those that want to follow in the procession to meet at Mullins Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Chris Stone, Roscoe Phipps, Chase Stone, Eric Stone, Richard Childress, and Wes Meade.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Wilson and Raymond Nugent.

Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Stone Family. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net