Tom “Grizz” Gillis

Born in Kingsport, he had lived in the area all of his life. He was a graduate of Sullivan High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Tom was in the Bien Hoa (pronounced Ben-Wah) theater serving as a bomb tech. He retired from Tennessee Eastman after over 30 years of service. Many knew him as “Daddy Weezer” in the Sullivan South Marching Band where he did everything to help them. Tom also worked concessions for the band during Funfest. You would always see him drive the tractor with the ice during the Taste. He was a former member of the VVA Chapter 979. Tom was a proud husband, father and grandfather. Tom loved having his grandbabies around hin. His pet, Lisa, was always at his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mae Gillis, and father-in-law, Jasper Strickler.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Brenda Gillis; daughter, Amanda “Mandy” Morley; 3 sons, Samuel Ray Gillis and wife, Julie, Michael Joseph Gillis and Benjamin Josh Bussell; 4 grandchildren, Kaytlynn Mae, Sierra Faith, Emily Anne and Caleb Tyler; sister, Margaret Mullins and husband, Bill; mother-in-law, Wanda Strickler; brothers-in-law, Jackie Strickler, Joey Strickler and wife, Sherry, and David Strickler and wife, Gail and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Amedysis Hospice, his nurse, Jeff, Dr. McCoy and Blue Team, Telehealth, Ms. Ellen and the V.A. Hospital staff.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6-9:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:45 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military rites will be presented by American Legion Posts 3/265 and by the South JROTC.

Pallbearers will be Jackie Strickler, Joey Strickler, David Strickler, Matthew “Bud” Strickler, Caleb Browder, Sam Gillis and Bill Mullins.

Donations can be made to Sullivan South JROTC for Sierra Browder, 1236 Moreland Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.