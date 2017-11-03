ROGERSVILLE - Sylvia Hyleman Webb, 92, of the Grassy Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday (November 1, 2017) at Asbury Health Care following a long illness.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Grassy Creek Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Teddy Webb and Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. Mrs. Webb will be taken to the church one hour before service to lie in state. Burial will follow in the Yankee cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

