Mary Ryans, 79, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her home.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Mark Sexton, Pastor Leonard Dixon and Evangelist Shelton Meade.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at Mullins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Light, Jimmy Ryans, Lawrence “Tip” Defreece II, Randy Mullenix, Larry Ryans, Anthony Moore, Danny Moore and Glen Ryans.