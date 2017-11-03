Revelation 14:13 “And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me. Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the LORD from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours, and their works do follow them.”

KINGSPORT - Mary E. Depew, 88 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2017.

She was born in Dante, VA; but had lived most of her life in Kingsport, TN. She was a member of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church and was active in the Ladies Auxiliary until her illness. She retired from Holston Valley Hospital after 41 years of service.

Mary had a gift for hospitality by making everyone around her comfortable and well fed. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family and friends; there was always a seat at her table for all who came. Her favorite time to entertain was during the Christmas season. If you had ever eaten at Holston Valley Hospital (during 70’s – 90’s timeframe), you were likely blessed to have tasted her gift of cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Okie Castle; her husbands, Paul F. Depew and Vernie Stapleton; sister, Jeannette Childress; brothers, Emory, Doyle and Charlie Castle; her daughter-in-law Helen Stapleton; son, Don Depew; and grandson Michael Depew.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Ralph Stapleton (Patsy), J.W. Depew (Frances); daughter-in-law, Jody Depew; grandchildren, Marty Stapleton (Jennifer), Jarad, Kristie Salyer (Vince), John Depew, Christina Depew Ketron, Damon Depew (Sarah), Natasha Kanipe (Brian), and Megan Lane (Jeremiah); sister, Virgie Wallen; brothers, Clarence, Roy, Bill, Hughie, and Larry; 19 great-grandchildren; special friends, Melissa Watkins and family; and a host of nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends, especially Doc and Wanda Jones, and the members of Salley’s Chapel.

A special thank you to the staff at Holston Manor for their love and care the past few years and to all of her visitors who would always stop by and knew how to brighten her day.

The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. George Winegar and Rev. Robert Fletcher officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the graveside at 10:45 am.

Pallbearers will be Marty Stapleton, Damon Depew, Vince Salyer, John Depew and Brian Kanipe.