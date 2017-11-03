Linda M. Hurd

She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Goins; brother, Raymond Goins; father-in-law, Ray Hurd; mother-in-law, Karlie Hurd; and great granddaughter, Lillian Leach.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William (Mack) Hurd; children, Angela Hurd, Stephen Hurd and wife Jennifer, Emily Feiler and husband James, Chuck Hurd and wife Jessica, and Katie Hurd; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her family.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ed Maynard and Rev. Steve McKinney officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 6, 2017, at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com .