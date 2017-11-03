DUFFIELD, VA - Kelly “Buck” Dixon, 76, of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center after fighting a lengthy illness.

He was surrounded by his loving family.

Buck was born on May 8, 1941 to the late James Roy Dixon, Sr. and Lakie Marie Olinger Dixon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and had a passion for working on cars. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, Buck is preceded in death by his sister, Anna Lee Dixon; two brothers, William Paul Dixon and Harold Patton Dixon; and two special brothers-in-law, Bruce Arnold and Buster Finkle.

Buck is survived by his sisters, Bernice Bowen (William) of Duffield, VA; Linda Flanary of Jonesborough, TN; Ruth Lane (Bobby Joe) of Nickelsville, VA; Violet Bowen (Roger) of Gate City, VA; Maxie Rhoton (Steve) of Church Hill, TN; Judy Bowen (R.C.) of Duffield, VA; Edith Finkle of Greeneville, TN; Rebecca Arnold of Church Hill, TN. Brothers, James “Jim” Dixon Jr. (Sheila) of Nickelsville, VA; Everett Dixon (Virginia) of Chilhowie, VA; Joe Dixon of Mt. Carmel, TN; Bobby Dixon (Vickie) of Gate City, VA. Numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 5 to 8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. and anytime at the home of Bernice Bowen. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, 2017 with Rev. Carl Rogers, Rev. Jackie Frazier and Rev. William Bowen officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder and Journey Home and Amanda Burke. The graveside service will be held at Gardner Family Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Pallbearers will be Michael Bowen, James Bowen, Jonathan Lane, John Light, Bobby Joe Lane and Rev. William Bowen. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Sampson and Robert Barnette and nephews.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the 5th floor ICU staff and Palliative Care of Holston Valley Medical Center.

Online condolences may be made to the Dixon family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Kelly “Buck” Dixon.