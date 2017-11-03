Jane Lewis Freehoff, 96, of Kingsport, died Sunday (October 29, 2017) at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Colonial Heights.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:00 pm at St. Peter the Apostle Anglican Church, 3321 Thornton Drive, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. holy communion with The Rev. Robert Placer officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers, and D. Bruce Shine, JD will serve as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Covenant House, 5 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10001, attn: Sandra Latchman or website: www.covenanthouse.org .