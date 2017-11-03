KINGSPORT- Anna Lee Henson Allen, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2017 after several years of declining health at the home of her daughter in Fall Branch.

The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Scott Young officiating. Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Caris Healthcare of Johnson City (Hospice), especially Justin Taylor and Hannah Howell for the care and compassion given to our mother and family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3100, Kingsport, TN 37664. Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Allen family.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Allen family.