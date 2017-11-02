William C. “Bill” Troutman

He was native of Roan Mountain, TN and the son of the late Jess and Pauline (Shell) Troutman. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his brother, Donald “Don” Troutman.

Bill was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and later served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Ruritan Club and served on several different committees. He was a past president of the Kingsport Home Builder Association and a member of the Boone Lake Clean-Up Association. His favorite pastimes were spending time at the lake and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include: children, Tammie Herring of Gray and Bill Troutman (Karry) of Kingsport; grandchildren, Joshua Herring (Lauren) of Nashville, Meredith Herring Claiborne (Michael) of Charleston, SC, Tyler Troutman of Kingsport, and Nicole Troutman of Kingsport; great-grandchildren Piper Herring, Graham Herring, and Colbie Claiborne; siblings, Ruth Barnett of Elizabethton, James “Jim” Troutman of Elizabethton, and Ella Mae Street (Richard) of Gray; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Saturday, November 4, 2017 beginning at 4:00PM until a Celebration of Bill’s Life beginning at 6:00 PM in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, TN with Mr. G. Clinton Andrews, Minister officiating. The eulogy will be provided by Jim Troutman and Richard Street. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2:00PM. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50PM. Tyler Troutman, Michael Claiborne, Brad Street, Tim Troutman, Josh Herring, and Graham Herring will serve as pallbearers.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Troutman family.