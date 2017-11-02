ROGERSVILLE - Sylvia Hyleman Webb, 92, of the Grassy Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday (November 1, 2017) at Asbury Health Care following a long illness.

She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Grassy Creek Free Will Baptist Church. To know Sylvia was to love her and she will be truly missed by her loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Kyle Webb and second husband, Alfred Hyleman; her parents, Ransy and Mag Ward; sisters, Ora Ward and husband, Roy; Dorothy Folk and husband, Bruce.

She is survived by two sons, Rev. Teddy Webb and wife, Peggy; Terry Webb and wife, Darlene; step daughters, Elmina Manis and husband, Floyd; Thelma Harris, Elsie Richardson and husband, Joe; 4 Grandchildren; 8 Great Grandchildren; two step- grandsons, Robert and Doug Manis; one sister, Opal Benton; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Shirley Coffey; special caregivers, Karen, Darlene, Becca, Teresa, Lisa, Bonnie, Betty and Joyce.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Grassy Creek Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Teddy Webb and Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. Mrs. Webb will be taken to the church one hour before service to lie in state. Burial will follow in the Yankee cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

