University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Professor Emeritus L. Stanley Willis died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at his daughter’s house, in the company of his wife, Barbara and daughter, Elizabeth, people that he loved and of whom he was proud.

Professor Willis took his undergraduate degree from Hampden Sydney College, served in the United States military and did his graduate work at the University of Virginia, earning a PhD in 1968. He taught briefly at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas before returning home to Virginia where he was appointed to the History Department of what was then Clinch Valley College and is now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Professor Willis served on the College’s faculty for nearly 30 years as Professor of History. He also served for a period as Dean of Students and as Chairman of the Faculty Council, then the College’s faculty contribution to governance. After retirement he continued to serve the College by leading the Poor Farm Society as its President for a time and teaching the occasional class.

In addition to effective student advising, Professor Willis has a reputation for conducting an electric classroom. His presentation of himself was decidedly understated; he dressed down. In fact, he was sometimes mistaken by visitors for the person charged with changing the light bulbs. He had a reputation for taking promising and not so promising students to higher levels of knowledge and understanding. Even today, though Professor Willis has been retired for several years, he is missed by former students and remembered in story, good humor and affection for having made an impact on them. As one former student put it, “I wish the College’s students today could have the opportunity to sit through one of Stan’s classes; they don’t know what they’ve missed.”

As a final and lasting service to the College, Professor Willis and his wife bequeathed a 40 acre tract of mostly mixed wood forest to be used as an environmental laboratory for present and future students, a tract to be called Stan’s Woods. Professor Willis’ hopes for these woods are that they become a place where students and faculty can go to conduct research, a place where others can go to think, listen, smell and see. As Henry Adams says, in a book with which Professor Willis was familiar, “Teachers affect eternity. There is no knowing where their influence stops.”

Professor Willis is survived by his family and by students, colleagues and friends whom he inspired both inside and outside the classroom.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Stan Willis Scholarship in History at the University of Virginia's College at Wise, 1 College Ave, Wise, VA 24293.

Memorial services for L. Stanley Willis will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 5, 2017 in the Lake Room at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, David J. Prior Convocation Center, 1 College Ave, Wise, Virginia 24293.

