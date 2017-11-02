Mrs. Shelba Combs Moore, 81, Jonesborough, passed away at her home, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her residence after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Moore was born in Washington County, TN and daughter of the late Otis E. & Iva Early Combs. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Moore.

She was a long-time member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Moore retired from ITT.

Survivors include two sisters, Caffie Combs, who cared for her, and Bettie Masingale, both of Jonesborough; one brother, Billie Combs, Gray; niece, Christine Spence, Johnson City; and a nephew, Jeff Combs, Gray; and several great & great-great nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Monday, November 6, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Victor Wallace officiating. Graveside services will follow at Logan’s Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

