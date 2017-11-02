BLOUNTVILLE - Loretta Jo Baker Scarberry, age 84, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 25, 1933 in Wise County, Virginia. Loretta lived most of her life in the Blountville area. She retired from Sprint, formerly Intermountain Telephone Company, as traffic clerk with over 40 years of service. Loretta was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Blountville where she served as secretary and treasurer. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Harless Scarberry; mother, Maxie Donahue Baker; father and stepmother, Roy Henry and Reva Stallard Baker; and brother, Jack L. Baker.

She is survived by her brothers, Gerald “Jerry” Baker and wife Mary, Donnie T. Baker and wife Sue, Russell Lynn Baker and wife Brenda, Robert D. Baker and wife Connie; sisters, Melanie K. Peters and husband Hugh, Betsy B. McConnell and husband Charles; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mrs. Scarberry will be held 7 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel Rev. Stephen L. Playl and Rev. Richard Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 669 Seneker Ln, Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.