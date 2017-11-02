Kate Ann Chandler

“The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.”

KINGSPORT - Kate Ann Pruitt Chandler, age 91, passed away on Wednesday (November 1, 2017) after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Mom, Grandma, Mammaw, Granny, Sister, and friend was born on October 5, 1926 in the Cracker’s Neck section of Wise County, VA.

Kate loved to bowl and play cards. She also began painting on one of her many visits to Okeechobee, FL, where she and her husband, Harmon, made many long-lasting friendships. She lived and made many friends in various places including Damascus, VA, Derby, VA, Sparrows Point, MD, Alexandria, VA, White Sulfur Springs, WV, and Kingsport, TN.

She was a devoted mother that sacrificed in many ways for her children. She was also a devoted Christian and a long-time member of the North Kingsport Church of God.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents, William Jesse & Bertha Jane (Poff) Chandler; husbands, Marcus Hal Pruitt and Harmon D. Chandler; sisters, Georgia Chandler, Frankie Byington, Dolly Brown, Ina Ruth Doles-Gambill, and Betty Jo Smith; brother, Sam Chandler; and son-in-law, William Charles (Chas) Price.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Mickey Pruitt & wife Karen of Lebanon, VA and Marcus Pruitt & wife Doris of Lebanon, VA; daughters, Connie Price of Kingsport, TN and Robin Smith & husband Steve of Raleigh, NC; sisters, Virginia Bell Dickenson and Greta Fae Killion; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday (November 3, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at North Kingsport Church of God (2409 N. John B Dennis Hwy Kingsport, TN 37660). Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tim Owens and Pastor Tom Burgner officiating.

Committal services will be held on Saturday (November 4, 2017) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Everlasting Life at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will serve as pallbearers. If desired, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the National Parkinson Foundation (1-800-473-4636 or www.parkinson.org).

Kate’s family would like to thank the staff of Abingdon Health and Rehab for their kindness, compassion, and care of Kate during her stay there. Online condolences may be made to the Chandler family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.

East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Chandler family.