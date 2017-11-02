BRISTOL, VA - George Cecil Rupe, 72, of Bristol, VA passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Blountville, TN on March 31, 1945, a son of the late Deward and Chelsey Hilton Rupe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mabel Collins and a brother, Deward Rupe, Jr. He attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Blountville, TN and was retired from Bristol Metals. His favorite hobbies included bluegrass music and NASCAR.

George is survived by his wife of 25 years, Juanita Rupe; son, George Cecil Rupe, Jr. of Kingsport, TN; two step daughters, Lisa Johnson of Kingsport, TN and Amy Hensley and husband Don of Church Hill, TN; four grandchildren, Gavin Rupe, Madison Rupe, Vance Rupe, and Gunner Rupe; three step grandchildren, Destiny Johnson, Keith Johnson, and Charles Johnson; sister, Lucille Christian; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Advanced Home Care and Caris Hospice. Also a special thanks to Vickie Patrick, Ann Bunn, and Sharon Bailey Davis.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA. A Graveside Service and Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Blountville, TN with Brother Vann Seal officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.

Mr. Rupe and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.