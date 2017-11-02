KINGSPORT - Emmitt C. (Jim) Fields, age 84, passed away at his home in Kingsport on October 29, 2017 after a battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, Virginia from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Jessee Cemetery off Black Gum Road in Duffield, Virginia. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 to go in procession.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome .

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Fields family.