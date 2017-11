Danny Joe Gibson, 62 passed away Sunday, October 29 at Mountain View Hospital, Norton, VA after an extended illness.

The Gibson family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 8 p.m.

For the complete obituary and to make online condolences to the Gibson family go to www.royagreenfuneralhome.com